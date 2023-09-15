Litigators of the Week: A $16B Win for Energy Company Shareh...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Paul Clement of Clement & Murphy, Mark Hansen and Derek Ho of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, and Reggie Smith of King & Spalding, who represent shareholders suing the government of Argentina over its 2012 move to seize majority control of energy company YPF. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan last week ordered the country to pay about $16 billion—the high end of what plaintiffs were seeking in a damages trial.

Energy

September 15, 2023, 7:30 AM

