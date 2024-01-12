Litigators of the Week: A $100M Settlement for Family of Man...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Gary Robb, Anita Porte Robb and Brittany Sanders Robb of Robb & Robb, a firm based in Kansas City, Missouri focusing on plaintiff-side aviation litigation. They secured a $100 million settlement in Nevada state court for the family of Jonathan Udall, a British tourist among five people killed, including his wife, when a helicopter crashed and caught fire in the Grand Canyon in 2018. According to VerdictSearch, it's the largest individual wrongful death settlement on record.

Transportation & Logistics

January 12, 2024, 6:30 AM

