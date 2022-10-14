Litigators of the Week: 5 Weeks Into Countrywide Trial, Quin...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Michael Carlinsky and Manisha Sheth at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Peter Tomlinson at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. After five weeks of trial before Justice Robert Reed in Manhattan Supreme Court, their client, monoline insurer Ambac, netted a $1.84 billion settlement from Bank of America Corp. The dispute stemmed from loans originally underwritten between 2004 and 2006 by Countrywide Financial, which BofA acquired.

