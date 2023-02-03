Litigators of the Week: 3rd Circuit Zaps J&Js Talc Bankruptc...

News From Law.com

This Week's Litigators of the Week are Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken, Jonathan Massey of Massey & Gail and Michael Winograd of Brown Rudnick. They co-led the appellate team representing the official committee of talc claimants that got a win at the Third Circuit this week dismissing the bankruptcy of J&J affiliate LTL Management. The court ruled LTL, founded just two days before the Chapter 11 filing, lacked the financial distress required under the Bankruptcy Code to merit safe harbor from litigation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 6:30 AM