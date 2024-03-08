Litigators of the Week: $284M and Counting From Elite Univer...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Bob Gilbert of Gilbert Litigators & Counselors, Ted Normand of Freedman Normand Friedland, and Eric Cramer of Berger Montague. Last week a federal judge in Chicago gave preliminary approval to $132 million in price-fixing settlements with three universities—Dartmouth, Northwestern and Vanderbilt. That brings the total the plaintiffs' team has secured from 10 universities to $284 million, with claims against seven others still pending.

March 08, 2024, 6:30 AM

