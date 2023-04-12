Litigators of the (Past) Week: Wilmer Wipes Out a Half Billi...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the (Past) Week are Bill Lee, Mark Fleming and Lauren Fletcher of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. They led the appellate team representing Apple that convinced the Federal Circuit to uphold a ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating two patents VirnetX asserted against the company. One day later the Federal Circuit vacated a $502 million verdict VirnetX won against Apple in district court litigation involving the two patents.

April 12, 2023, 7:30 AM

