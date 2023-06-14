Litigators of the (Past) Week: S&C and MLB Get Bankruptcy Ru...

News From Law.com

Our Litigators of the (Past) Week are Jim Bromley and Benjamin Walker of Sullivan & Cromwell, who are both based in New York. They represented Major League Baseball and the Minnesota Twins in a bankruptcy court showdown with Diamond Sports Group over telecast fees due from its regional sports networks. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston this month granted MLB's motion to compel Diamond Sports to pay the full fees due under its agreements with the Twins and three other teams.

June 14, 2023, 7:30 AM

