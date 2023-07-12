Litigators of the (Past) Week: A Defense Win for Gilead and ...

News From Law.com

Our Litigators of the (Past) Week are Bart Williams of Proskauer Rose and Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis who represent Gilead Sciences Inc., and Christopher Holding of Goodwin Procter who represent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. They beat back $3.6 billion in antitrust claims based on allegations the companies colluded through a "pay for delay" scheme to inflate the price for two key HIV drugs. Federal jurors in San Francisco sided with the companies late last month after a six-week trial.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 12, 2023, 7:30 AM

