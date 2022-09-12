Litigators Leverage Direct Action Statute to Secure $1M Sett...

News From Law.com

When it comes to truck wrecks in Georgia, the state's direct action statute enables a plaintiff to sue both the defendant and its insurance company. A $1 million settlement reached in a Gwinnett County crash has clarified that the direct action statute applies against a motor carrier's insurer whether the defendant is operating for hire, or carrying their own property, according to a pair of Atlanta litigators. "Having fought it to conclusion, this is significant," said plaintiff attorney Jeb Butler of Butler Kahn.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 1:13 PM