Philadelphia's litigators have been having a busy year, and they're not likely to get a break for a while. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas' push to clear backlogged cases has meant crammed schedules for lawyers, with some attorneys saying they're booked for back-to-back or even overlapping trial dates through 2024.

November 17, 2023, 6:00 AM

