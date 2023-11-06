Litigators Are Scrambling to Staff Cases, Battling Rate, Rev...

News From Law.com

It's been a quieter few months on the associate hiring front. But as demand speeds up, law firms are finding they're under capacity in key practice areas, which may lead to an increase in partner departures.Legal recruiters and consultants report hearing these frustrations from litigators and corporate partners alike in recent weeks, as litigation continues to hum along and signs of recovery materialize in the corporate realm. Yet, the exasperation appears to be more acute on the litigation side of the house these days, putting even greater pressure on revenue potential.

