This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Jim Butler of Butler Prather. This week a state court jury in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville hit Ford Motor Co. with a $1.7 billion punitive damages verdict in a case where Butler represented the family of a couple who died after the roof of their F-250 pickup collapsed in a rollover crash. The win marked the eighth verdict of more than $100 million in Butler's career.

August 26, 2022, 7:30 AM