Litigator of the Week: Susman Lands $287M Verdict Against Sa...

The Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Susman Godfrey partner Alexandra (Lexie) White. After a four-day trial in state court in Marshall, Texas, jurors awarded her client, Dutch telecommunications company Koninklijke KPN N.V., $287 million after finding Samsung breached a 2016 settlement agreement by later taking a license to a patent pool without paying KPN its due share. Samsung has petitioned to remove the case to federal court contending the "trial presented "patent claims masquerading as state law claims."

March 01, 2024, 6:30 AM

