This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Douglas "Chip" Rettew of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner. Rettew led a team representing Under Armour in its trademark infringement trial against upstart Armorina. A Baltimore jury last week sided with Under Armour in finding its Armour-based trademarks infringed.

January 20, 2023, 6:30 AM