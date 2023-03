News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Randy Mastro of King & Spalding. New York's Appellate Division, First Department this week reversed a preliminary injunction that blocked Mastro's client Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. from enforcing a policy barring lawyers who are suing the company from attending events at venues including MSG and Radio City Music Hall.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 31, 2023, 7:30 AM

