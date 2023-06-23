Litigator of the Week: King & Spalding Wins $1B-Plus Constru...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigator of the Week is Mike Stenglein, the head of the global construction and engineering disputes practice at King & Spalding, who is based in Austin, Texas. This week an arbitration award of more than $1 billion that Stenglein and his team won for Columbia's Refinería de Cartagena became public. The decision, which comes after a six-week remote hearing, also turned back more than $400 million in counterclaims from Chicago Bridge & Iron, the contractor on the project.

Construction & Engineering

June 23, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /