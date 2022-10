News From Law.com

This Week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Daniel Fetterman of Kasowitz Benson Torres. Federal prosecutors called Fetterman's client, Venezualan businessman Abraham Shiera, a "platinum cooperator" in the bribery probe involving PDVSA, the Venezuelan state-run oil company. A federal judge in Houston last week sentenced Shiera to one year and a day of prison time, a significant downward departure from the sentencing guidelines range.

Energy

October 21, 2022, 7:30 AM