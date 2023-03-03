Litigator of the Week: In Trial Run-Up, Baker Botts Gets $1....

News From Law.com

This week's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Kevin Sadler of Baker Botts, who leads the team representing Ralph Janvey, the court-appointed receiver in litigation stemming from R. Allen Stanford's decades-long Ponzi scheme. On the eve of a trial set to push off in Houston federal court, three remaining bank defendants last week agreed to pay $1.345 billion to settle claims they helped facilitate Stanford's fraud. If approved, the settlements would put the firm's total recoveries at $2.7 billion.

March 03, 2023, 6:30 AM