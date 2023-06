News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells, who is based in Washington, D.C. Katyal, who crossed the 50-argument threshold at the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, scored major wins at the court this week on issues of arbitration and election law for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and the watchdog group Common Cause respectively.

June 30, 2023, 7:30 AM

