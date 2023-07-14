Litigator of the Week: Beth Wilkinson Takes the Lead for Mic...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff, who is based in Washington, D.C. She represented Microsoft Corp. as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sought an injunction to block the company's $69 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco this week found the FTC hadn't shown that the combined company would likely pull "Call of Duty" from Sony's PlayStation, or that the merger would "substantially lessen" competition.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 14, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /