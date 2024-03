News From Law.com

The Litigator of the Week is Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Representing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, Shah secured a summary judgment ruling from a federal judge in Texas striking down the NLRB's new "joint employer" rule which could have held companies liable as the employer of workers provided by staffing agencies or hired by franchisees.

District of Columbia

March 15, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /