Litigator of the Week: After Years Repping Prenatal Testing ...

This week's Litigator of the Week is Kerri-Ann Limbeek of Desmarais LLP. Limbeek, 36, has represented prenatal testing client Ravgen since 2020 in eight patent cases in district court as well as 10 inter partes reviews. That includes trial work in 2022 alongside partner John Desmarais that netted Ravgen a $272.5 million verdict against Labcorp. This week, in her first time as lead trial counsel, Limbeek won a $57 damages verdict for Ravgen against Natera.

January 19, 2024, 6:30 AM

