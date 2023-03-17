Litigator of the Week: After SCOTUS Reverses Non-Unanimous M...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigator of the Week is Rebecca Mermelstein of O'Melveny & Myers. The former Manhattan federal prosecutor teamed with local co-counsel Sarah Chervinsky in New Orleans to win an acquittal for Evangelisto Ramos in his retrial on murder charges. The defense team got Ramos' original conviction by a non-unanimous jury reversed in 2020 at the U.S. Supreme Court, which found the Sixth Amendment requires a unanimous verdict in cases involving a serious offense.

Louisiana

March 17, 2023, 7:30 AM

