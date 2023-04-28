Litigator of the Week: A Pair of Big Wins for Motorola and C...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week is Terry Dee of Winston & Strawn, who is based in Chicago. Dee had a leading role for Motorola in wins for the company and other cellphone makers in cases claiming radiofrequency radiation causes brain cancer. A federal judge in Louisiana last Friday largely sided with cellphone makers' federal preemption arguments. And a judge in D.C. Superior Court this week excluded all six of the plaintiffs' proposed causation experts.

April 28, 2023, 7:30 AM

