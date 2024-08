News From Law.com

The Litigator of the Week is David Zionts of Covington & Burling. Zionts argued for Monsanto at the Third Circuit in a case where the court held that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act preempted plaintiffs' failure-to-warn claims under Pennsylvania state law. The decision splits with the Ninth and Eleventh Circuits, which rejected Monsanto's preemption arguments in earlier cases claiming exposure to Roundup caused the plaintiffs' cancer.

August 23, 2024, 7:30 AM