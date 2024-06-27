Litigator of the (Past) Week: SCOTUS Unanimously Preserves A...

News From Law.com

The Litigator of the Week for the period between June 12 and 19 is Jessica Ellsworth of Hogan Lovells. She argued at the Supreme Court for pharmaceutical company Danco Laboratories confronted a challenge to the FDA process approving abortion pill mifepristone for use in the U.S. The SCOTUS argument was her second of the term, and her career. Last week the Supreme Court unanimously found that the anti-abortion plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the FDA approval process for the drug.

