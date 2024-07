News From Law.com

The Litigator of the Week is Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. In her first argument at the U.S. Supreme Court, Evangelis represented Grants Pass, Oregon, in a case dealing with thorny policy issues around homelessness. In a 6-3 decision, the court found that penalties tied to the city's public-camping ordinance did not violate the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Oregon

July 10, 2024, 7:30 AM