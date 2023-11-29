Litigator of the (Past) Week: Cravath Closes the Door on $2....

News From Law.com

The Litigator of the Week for the week prior to Thanksgiving is Omid Nasab of Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Nasab represented Northern California utility PG&E at the California Supreme Court in a case referred by the Ninth Circuit. The state's high court found PG&E customers were barred from bringing $2.5 billion in claims for damages over emergency power shutoffs during the 2019 wildfire season—shutoffs made in compliance with guidelines handed down by the chief state regulator.

