Litigator of the (Past) Week: Bracewells Warren Harris Reviv...

This Litigator of the (Past) Week is Warren Harris of Bracewell. Harris, who is based in Houston, Texas, won a ruling earlier this month reviving a lawsuit brought against Salesforce on behalf of a woman who was sex-trafficked as a teenager and her mother. In a split decision, the Seventh Circuit Court rejected Salesforce's claim that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shielded it from a participant liability claim stemming from the company's relationship with the shuttered website Backpage.

Internet & Social Media

August 16, 2023, 7:30 AM

