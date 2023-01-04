Litigation Trio Leaves Venable to Head to Steptoe | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Steptoe & Johnson has expanded its commercial litigation presence in Washington, D.C., hiring three Venable partners, Steve Freeland, Dan Blynn and Eric Berman, the firm said Wednesday. The trio strengthens the firm's advertising, telemarketing and consumer protection offering. They bring experience representing companies of all sizes before the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, state attorneys general and other governing agencies, Steptoe said.

