Litigation Trend: Law Firms Open New Flank in Battle with Re...

Two Texas law firms and a New York firm expert in class actions just fired another shot across the bow at real estate brokerages, intent on shaking up the industry in Texas the way a Kansas City law firm is doing in the Midwest. With two real estate investors as lead plaintiffs, a proposed class action was filed Monday in the U.S. Eastern District of Texas against the Texas Association of Realtors and 30 regional boards of realtors and brokerage firms.

November 16, 2023, 1:29 PM

