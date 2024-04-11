Litigation Skyrockets Against CooperSurgical | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

CooperSurgical Inc. is facing multiple surges of lawsuits against it for various allegedly defective reproductive care products. The Cooper Companies Inc. and CooperSurgical, based in Trumbull, Connecticut, have been the focus of multiple lawsuits nationwide from couples seeking fertility care. The lawsuits alleged that during the in vitro fertilization process, none of their embryos was viable due to a defective culture media, which is where the fertilized egg develops into an embryo.

April 11, 2024

