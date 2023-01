News From Law.com

The Superior Court has granted reargument in a trio of cases whose appeals stand to address open questions of what documents are privileged under the Peer Review Protection and Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error acts. The three suits were brought by the parents and estate administrators of infants who died in an adenovirus outbreak at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's neonatal intensive care unit.

Health Care

January 27, 2023, 4:26 PM