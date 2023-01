News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lawyers will be watching closely whether "class action waiver" language that Southwest Airlines customers agreed to when buying tickets will impede litigation fueled by the airline's cancellation of more than 15,000 flights last month. Many U.S. companies have added class action waivers in their consumer contracts in hopes of avoiding class action litigation, which can be costly to defend even if they ultimately prevail.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 10:26 AM