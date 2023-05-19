Litigation Management Contractor Sanctioned for Ignoring Dis...

News From Law.com

A Harris County district court, finding a litigation management contractor repeatedly ignored orders to compel discovery, granted sanctions for a Massachusetts tech company totaling $5.4 million. The actions taken in the 215th District Court by Judge Elaine Palmer in Texas include an award of $414,029 in attorney fees for plaintiff counsel Geoffrey Berg of Berg Plummer Johns & Raval. The court orders in Iron Oak LLC v. Continuum Energy Technologies LLC come almost a year after a New York State Supreme Court ruled against Iron Oak.

