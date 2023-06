News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Ronald Machen, the chair of the litigation/controversy department at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, who is based in Washington, D.C. Earlier this year Machen succeeded longtime department chair Howard Shapiro, who oversaw the integration of Wilmer Cutler Pickering and Hale and Dorr after the firms' 2004 merger.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 20, 2023, 7:30 AM

