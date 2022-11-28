Litigation Leaders: W. Brantley Phillips Jr. of Bass, Berry ...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with W. Brantley Phillips Jr., the chair of the litigation and dispute resolution practice group at Bass, Berry & Sims, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee. He said the firm is poised for growth in the healthcare industry, given the firm's Nashville presence, and in antitrust, where the firm has seen "double-digit growth in the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down."

