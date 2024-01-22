Litigation Leaders: Terri Mascherin of Jenner & Block on Adv...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Terri Mascherin, one of four co-chairs of the litigation department at Jenner & Block, which accounts for more than 80% of firm revenues and headcount. "A challenge of our structure is that, given its size, our litigation department must first and foremost be its own profit center, bringing in clients for litigation matters," said Macherin, based in Chicago. But, she said, the structure makes for more "bet the company" work.

January 22, 2024, 6:30 AM

