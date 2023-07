News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Robert Friedman, one of the three leaders of the business trials practice group at Sheppard Mullin. He's based in New York and splits leadership duties with Sascha Henry in Los Angeles and John Brooks in San Diego. "We all have three 'jobs': legal work for our clients; our own business development; and practice group leader responsibility," he says.

July 31, 2023, 7:30 AM

