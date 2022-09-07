Litigation Leaders: Shawn Wright of Blank Rome on Being Effi...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Shawn Wright, a Washington, D.C.-based litigator tapped to co-chair the litigation department of Blank Rome in January. "When litigation is necessary, we are laser-focused on the scope of the dispute and develop a case strategy and budget appropriate to our clients' goals," she said. "We keep the narrative clear so that even the most complicated disputes can be easily grasped by juries, judges, and arbitrators."

Legal Services - Large Law

September 07, 2022, 7:30 AM