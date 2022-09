News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with David Elsberg and Jennifer Selendy who were the managing partners of Selendy Gay Elsberg during the litigation boutique's first four years of existence. They joined Philippe Selendy and Faith Gay as name partners at the beginning of this year. Both are based in New York, as is the whole firm.

September 26, 2022, 7:30 AM