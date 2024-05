News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Scott Kane, co-chair of the global litigation practice at Squire Patton Boggs. Kane, who is based in Cincinnati, was in the U.S. Army prior to attending law school and served in Operation Desert Storm. "I think military service teaches directness, the importance of action, and a commitment to the 'mission,'" he says.

May 06, 2024, 7:30 AM

