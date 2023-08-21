Litigation Leaders: Robin Cohen of Cohen Ziffer on the Advan...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Robin Cohen chair of insurance recovery boutique Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna, who is based in New York. A veteran of larger law firms, she says there are distinct advantages to having a dedicated plaintiff-side insurance recovery practice. "Rather than competing with my colleagues for business, I have been able to partner with so many of my former Big Law colleagues who routinely refer me clients," Cohen says.

