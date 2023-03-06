Litigation Leaders: Morrison & Foersters Richard Hung on the...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Richard Hung, the global co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's litigation department, who is based in San Francisco. "Our understanding of technology also helps us break down complicated issues into digestible chunks, which is critical to persuading judges and juries," says Hung, noting the firm has more than 130 lawyers and patent agents with technical degrees and experience.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 06, 2023, 6:30 AM