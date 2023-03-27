Litigation Leaders: Moez Kaba on Hueston Hennigans Trial Law...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Moez Kaba, who earlier this year became just the second managing partner of Los Angeles-based litigation boutique Hueston Hennigan, while also helping launch the firm's second office in New York City. The firm eschews practice areas and aspires to be "trial lawyers above all else," Kaba says. "Jurors are not patent or antitrust or health care experts—and so we focus on presenting our cases in simple, compelling ways."

March 27, 2023, 7:30 AM

