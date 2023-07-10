Litigation Leaders: Miles Scully of Gordon Rees on the Value...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Miles Scully of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani who is based in Southern California and is the architect of the firm's 50-state platform. "The reason that everybody eats at McDonald's is that you know your Quarter Pounder is going to taste the same in New York as it's going to taste in Alaska. So the idea was to give our clients consistent service across all 50 states."

July 10, 2023, 7:30 AM

