The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Lynn Neuner, one of two co-chairs of the litigation department at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, who is based in New York. In 2022, Neuner, a litigation generalist, became the first woman to help lead the practice.

New York

January 02, 2024, 6:30 AM

