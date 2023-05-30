Litigation Leaders: Laurie Carr Mims of Keker, Van Nest & Pe...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Laurie Carr Mims of Keker, Van Nest & Peters, who became the San Francisco trial boutique's third-ever managing partner earlier this year. She said that by observing her predecessor Steven Taylor in the managing partner role, she came to see change as inevitable and manageable. "Litigation is inherently unpredictable, and being receptive to change allows you to approach problems from new angles and find creative solutions," she said.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

May 30, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /