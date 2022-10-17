Litigation Leaders: Knobbe Martens Co-Chairs on Recruiting I...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Sheila Swaroop and Mike Friedland who were named co-chairs of the litigation department at IP firm Knobbe Martens last November. Both are based in the firm's Irvine, California, headquarters. "We believe strongly in giving younger lawyers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience very early on, and we have a shorter partnership track—six years—than most other firms," Swaroop says.

October 17, 2022, 7:30 AM