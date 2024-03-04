Litigation Leaders: HSGs Michael Shuster on Balancing a Stre...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's Litigation Leaders series checks in with Michael Shuster, founding partner of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, a 75-lawyer litigation firm based in New York. Shuster previously headed global commercial litigation at White & Case. Despite the differences in the two firms, Shuster says "the challenge there was the same as it is at HSG—build effective teams, make sure younger lawyers are receiving proper mentorship, achieve good results for clients."

March 04, 2024, 6:30 AM

